COVID-19 in Arizona: 5,251 cases, 208 deaths

PHOENIX - Arizona reported 21 more deaths in connection to the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 208.

State health officials also reported 5,251 positive COVID-19 cases. That's up 187 since Monday.

In Pima County, there are 963 cases and 65 deaths. Last Tuesday, there were 685 cases and 32 deaths reported. New data shows, 6,926 people have been tested in Pima County, 10% tested positive.

Seven of the 21 deaths were reported in Pima County.

Maricopa County, the state’s most populous, has the most coronavirus cases with 2,738.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 55, 152 people have been tested for COVID-19.

All of Arizona's 15 counties have reported at least one COVID-19 case.

The Navajo Nation, which extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, has been hit harder by the coronavirus than any other Native American tribe.

Other COVID-19 news in Arizona:

The AZDHS website now offers more information about the number of new coronavirus cases and tests reported daily, as well as coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths. The dashboard has three sections: overview, current trends and key healthcare metrics.

AZDHS

With temperatures expected to be in the 90s this week, some News 4 Tucson viewers are asking if warm temperatures or sunlight can help prevent COVID-19.

In short, the answer is no, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

