Select Banner hospitals open grocery stores for employees

PHOENIX - Select Banner Health hospitals opened grocery stores for frontline employees fighting COVID-19.

The stores offer fruit, vegetables, bread, and dairy products. In addition, culinary staff at these hospitals are preparing prepackaged take-home meals for a family of four, with heating instructions included.

“We hope this is one less burden for our colleagues and their families to carry in their extremely busy lives,” said Banner – University Medical Center Phoenix Culinary and Environmental Service Director Sandy Allen. “We’re family here and if we can make life easier for our patients, we can also make life a little easier for our co-workers in these uncertain times.”

In addition to Banner Ironwood, the Banner Health grocery stores for employees are offered in the following metro Phoenix locations:

Banner Behavioral Health Hospital in Scottsdale

Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale

Banner – University Medical Center Phoenix

