First meerkat pups born at Reid Park Zoo

TUCSON - After only a couple weeks since Reid Park Zoo welcomed a baby elephant to their family, the first meerkat pups born at the zoo arrived early morning on April 9.

According to Reid Park Zoo officials, members of the animal care team noticed an oddity April 9 when three adult meerkats were spotted huddling together. After closer observation, the team soon learned that five meerkat pups were born overnight.

“All three adults, who are also first-time parents, are doing an excellent job of parenting,” said Animal Care Supervisor Adam Ramsey. “Both females are nursing, grooming and cuddling the babies to keep them warm.”

The zoo said these were the five were among the first meerkats born at the Tucson facility.

According to the zoo, meerkats joined the Reid Park Zoo family back in 2017.

“It is rewarding to see the meerkats thriving and now having offspring,” Ramsey said. “These curious creatures are fun to observe with their high energy. They are among the most popular animals at the Zoo, especially for children, because they are so playful.”

For more information about the meerkats at the zoo, visit reidparkzoo.org.