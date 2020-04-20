COVID-19 in Arizona: 5,064 cases, 187 deaths

PHOENIX - Arizona is reporting 3 more deaths in connection to the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 187.

State health officials also reported 5,064 COVID-19 cases.

In Pima County, there are 941 cases and 58 deaths.

Maricopa County, the state’s most populous, has the most coronavirus cases with 2,636.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 54,500 people have been tested for COVID-19. The majority of the people that have been tested are between 20-44 years of age.

All of Arizona's 15 counties have reported at least one COVID-19 case.

The Navajo Nation, which extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, has been hit harder by the coronavirus than any other Native American tribe.

The tribe and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service said the number of positive coronavirus tests reached 1,197 as of Saturday with 44 known deaths. Officials said the average age of those whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 was 66.

Stay at Home Order

A Patriots' Day Rally organized by opponents of the state's business closures is scheduled for noon at Wesley Bolin Memorial Park in Phoenix. It was not immediately clear how many people are expected to show up.

In a one-on-one interview with News 4 Tucson’s Eric Fink Friday afternoon, the governor said it will take a methodical approach with the help of doctors and scientists to reopen the state's economy.

