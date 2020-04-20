Coronavirus: Affecting food imported from Mexico into AZ and USA
NOGALES - Covid-19 has caused the near-shutdown of the US-Mexico border. However, fruits and vegetables from south of the border are still being imported into Arizona and are re-distributed by produce warehouses in Nogales.
Unfortunately, because of the slowdown in the restaurant industry, many of the fruits and vegetables imported into the USA aren't being sold. It's having a drastic effect on the produce industry in Southern Arizona.