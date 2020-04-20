Coronavirus: Affecting food imported from Mexico into AZ and USA

NOGALES - Covid-19 has caused the near-shutdown of the US-Mexico border. However, fruits and vegetables from south of the border are still being imported into Arizona and are re-distributed by produce warehouses in Nogales.

Covid-19 has had a tremendous effect on the industry that brings fruits and vegetables imported from Mexico into the USA.

Unfortunately, because of the slowdown in the restaurant industry, many of the fruits and vegetables imported into the USA aren't being sold. It's having a drastic effect on the produce industry in Southern Arizona.











News 4 Tucson's Paul Cicala reports along the US-Mexico border (Nogales, AZ) at produce distribution centers in Southern Arizona.