 Skip to Content

Coronavirus: Affecting food imported from Mexico into AZ and USA

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
6:54 pm Coronavirus Coverage, Coronavirus Top Stories, Coronavirus: What You Need To Know, International, Local News, News, Sports, Top Stories, Video

NOGALES - Covid-19 has caused the near-shutdown of the US-Mexico border. However, fruits and vegetables from south of the border are still being imported into Arizona and are re-distributed by produce warehouses in Nogales.

Covid-19 has had a tremendous effect on the industry that brings fruits and vegetables imported from Mexico into the USA.

Unfortunately, because of the slowdown in the restaurant industry, many of the fruits and vegetables imported into the USA aren't being sold. It's having a drastic effect on the produce industry in Southern Arizona.

News 4 Tucson's Paul Cicala reports along the US-Mexico border (Nogales, AZ) at produce distribution centers in Southern Arizona.
News 4 Tucson's Paul Cicala reports with the border wall and "Buenos Aires neighborhood" in Nogales, Sonora -Mexico- behind him.

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last 3 years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film