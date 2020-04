TUCSON - Seeing smoke in the sky on the southeast side of Tucson?

Do not worry, a controlled burn is being held at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

According to officials, airmen with the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Protection Flight will be conducting controlled burns at the base from 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Officials say the blaze may result in smoke in the sky in this area of town.