 Skip to Content

PCSD receives PPE donation from local health organizations amid COVID-19 crisis

New
4:30 pm Coronavirus Coverage, Local News, News, Top Stories
Mask Donation
Pima County Sheriff's Department

TUCSON - The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a historic demand for personal protective equipment, making it difficult for first-responders to stay safe while aiding the community.

Despite the high demand for PPE materials, Pima County Sheriff's Department received a valuable surprise donation on Friday.

According to officials, Banner University Health Plans, Arizona Complete Health and United Community Plan delivered a surprise supply of masks on Friday.

The department said these supplies will help their deputies stay healthy when aiding the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film