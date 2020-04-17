PCSD receives PPE donation from local health organizations amid COVID-19 crisis

TUCSON - The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a historic demand for personal protective equipment, making it difficult for first-responders to stay safe while aiding the community.

Despite the high demand for PPE materials, Pima County Sheriff's Department received a valuable surprise donation on Friday.

According to officials, Banner University Health Plans, Arizona Complete Health and United Community Plan delivered a surprise supply of masks on Friday.

The department said these supplies will help their deputies stay healthy when aiding the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.