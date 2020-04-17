PCSD receives PPE donation from local health organizations amid COVID-19 crisis

PCSD receives PPE donation from local health organizations amid COVID-19 crisisNew
TUCSON - The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a historic demand for personal protective equipment, making it difficult for first-responders to stay safe while aiding the community.
Despite the high demand for PPE materials, Pima County Sheriff's Department received a valuable surprise donation on Friday.
According to officials, Banner University Health Plans, Arizona Complete Health and United Community Plan delivered a surprise supply of masks on Friday.
The department said these supplies will help their deputies stay healthy when aiding the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.