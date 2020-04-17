Five arrested by Border Patrol after stolen vehicle pursuit near Rio Rico

TUCSON - Five people were apprehended by Border Patrol after the agents pursued a stolen vehicle near Rio Rico Wednesday afternoon.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protections, Tucson Sector agents attempted a traffic stop on a 2014 Audi Q5 near a remote area south of Sonoita after a records check revealed the vehicle was stolen.

After the vehicle failed to yield, the Border Patrol agents pursued the vehcile to a gas station in Rio Rico. The occupants of the vehicle reportedly attempted to flee on foot, but were tracked and arrested without incident.

The agents reportedly identified one of the occupants of the stolen vehicle as a U.S citizen. That individual was turned over to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.

The four remaining occupants were allegedly discovered as undocumented and crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally. CBP said they were expelled into Mexico via Title 42 authority.