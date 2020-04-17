Banner Urgent Care – non-respiratory locations now seeing patients

Banner Health is now non-respiratory locations at select urgent care sites.

In Tucson, Banner Urgent Care is located at 5545 E. Broadway Blvd, Suite 101.

These particular locations are open to the general public. They offer treatment for most common illnesses and non-emergent injuries, including broken bones, insect bites and lacerations.

Banner Urgent Care – non-respiratory locations are not intended to treat patients with respiratory complaints such as COVID-19.

However, because of the nature of the COVID-19 virus and its potential spread, Banner Health says they can’t guarantee that patients who are seen at a designated Banner Urgent Care – non-respiratory location have not been exposed to COVID-19, or that patients who do not show signs and symptoms are free of the COVID-19 infection.

"In addition to screening people for COVID-19 before they enter, to help prevent the spread of this virus we’ll take reasonable precautions, including requiring patient, visitor and staff masking, and practicing social distancing," said Katrina Catto, CEO of Banner Urgent Care and occupational health.

For more information about Banner Urgent Care – non-respiratory locations, go towww.BannerHealth.com/nonrespiratoryclinics.

Banner Urgent Care – non-respiratory locations include: