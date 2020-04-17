AAA AZ offers free roadside assistance to frontline workers

AAA Arizona is offering free roadside assistance services to first responders and healthcare workers.

All first responders and healthcare workers, including those who may not be AAA members, can call 1-800-AAA-HELP if they need roadside assistance. The offer is valid through the end of May.

“First responders and healthcare workers are on the front lines of this crisis,” said Tim Condon, President & CEO of AAA Arizona.

AAA Roadside Assistance operates as an essential service during shelter-in-place orders, and is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Learn more at AAA.com.