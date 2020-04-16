 Skip to Content

What are those lights in the Arizona sky? They are SpaceX satellites, not aliens

PHOENIX (KPNX) — Residents across the Valley reported a string of mysterious lights streaking across the Arizona sky Wednesday night, but don’t worry, they’re not aliens.

SpaceX says it’s the company’s Starlink satellite network. The satellites can periodically be seen clearly when they’re in perfect alignment with the sun to reflect light back towards the earth’s surface.

The company’s satellite tracker says Starlink will be visible throughout Arizona Thursday night around 8 p.m. and again on Monday.

Starlink is meant to provide satellite internet service across the globe.

