Tucson Together: Local artist highlights united community during COVID-19 crisis

A local property group is using art to remind the community we are in this together during the coronavirus crisis.

LoveBlock Partners commissioned a mural in downtown Tucson by local artist Jessica Gonzales.

The mural is located on the east side of The Playground building, 278 E Congress St.

The mural includes typography from different iconic businesses to highlight a united community.

“So the T is from the Old Tucson sign, the O from the Fox Theater, the G is from Hotel Congress, the E is from Eegees,” said Gonzales.

Gonzales said LoveBlock Partners had been planning a way to bring an uplifting message and visual sense of togetherness to Tucson and asked if she would like to be a part of the project. Gonzales told News 4 Tucson she was delighted to be involved.

“I hope that this brings a message of that we are in this as a team, you know everything everybody is doing, all the work, every little step, every little precaution that were taking, we are all going to get through this together and we are going to get through it quicker by sticking to all of that so I hope people stay motivated and let’s get this out of here,” said Gonzales.

LoveBlock Partners released a statement to News 4 Tucson on the project.

"As strong believers in the healing power of art, we wanted to work with Jessica to bring inspiration and hope to the community through her incredible talent. She so brilliantly wove together iconic images from across Tucson to illustrate that we stand together through this crisis. We hope the mural will remind people of the strength and unity of our community during this time.” LoveBlock Partners

Gonzales said she was nervous at first about leaving her house to paint the mural, but she is glad she could contribute.

“I just kept thinking there are so many people out there doing so much for us right now that it really inspired me to get out in the community and bring something positive to everything going on right now it was almost therapeutic for me to be able to contribute in some way,” said Gonzales.

Gonzales also said she has enjoyed watching people pose in front of the mural and interact with it.

You can post a picture online with the hashtag Tucson Together.