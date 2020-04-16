Thursday is National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day

Thursday is the perfect day to work from home.

April 16 is National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day.

The day is supposed to create a laid back, relaxed atmosphere at the office.

It takes on a different meaning now since many Americans are working from home because of the pandemic.

It started in 2004 as a campaign to reward yourself after a late night of working to file taxes.

Taxes are usually due on April 15.

The due date to file this year has been extended until June because of the coronavirus outbreak.