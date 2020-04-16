Registration for El Tour de Tucson begins Monday

TUCSON - With an official date set for Nov. 21, the Banner – University Medicine 38th El Tour de Tucson will kick off registration on Monday, according to a release from Perimeter Bicycling shared Thursday.

According to Perimeter Bicycling, Arizona’s longest-running bicycle event brings people of all ages together every year for a bike ride aimed to benefit dozens of charities. This year, there will be six routes participants will be able to ride through on Nov. 21 - 100 miles, 57 miles and 28 miles with fun rides of 10 miles, five miles and one mile.

“We are excited to announce the opening of registration for the 38th annual El Tour de Tucson. We have been staying in contact with our medical advisors, local authorities and monitoring what the CDC recommends," Charlene Grabowski, El Tour's CEO said. "At the same time, we are cautiously and optimistically, looking forward to the future and delivering an amazing ride on November 21, 2020."

This year's 100-mile ride was altered slightly, starting "east from downtown and visit Tucson landmarks such as the boneyard of the Davis Monthan Air Force Base, the mountainous and saguaro-lined vistas of Old Spanish Trail & historic Colossal Cave in El Tour’s first venture into southern Pima County in 38 years."

According to Perimeter Bicycling, Early Bird Registration is $130, the Fun Ride registration set to $15.

To register, visit eltourdetucson.org on Monday.