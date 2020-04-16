Missing 84-year-old Paradise Valley woman found dead in yard

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — An 84-year-old Paradise Valley woman who had been missing for nearly a month has been found dead, police said Wednesday.

They said Laleah “Jo” Ebentier was discovered dead in the backyard of a Paradise Valley home and foul play isn’t suspected.

Police believe Ebentier may have received a courtesy ride before she went missing on April 8.

Authorities said the woman suffered from dementia and also had physical problems that limited her mobility.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.