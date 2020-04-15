Sarah Galloway’s cause of death ruled undetermined

TUCSON - The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner was unable to determine the manner of death of 38-year-old Sarah Galloway.

The medical examiner officially ruled Galloway's death "undetermined."

On Feb. 20, the skeletal remains found in the desert area northeast of Anthony and Massingale roads were identified as Sarah Galloway.

Galloway went missing in March 2019, she was last seen at a residence in the 10600 block of W. Massingale Road. Several law enforcement agencies and more than one hundred volunteers searched for Galloway.

In April 2019, her family held a candlelight vigil with the hopes Sarah would return home.

Related: Mother of missing Picture Rocks vulnerable woman speaks out

Detectives are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org.