Rachael Ray donates $4M to combat COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) - Rachael Ray had big plans for the quarantine break at her home in upstate New York. She envisioned “a Renaissance time,” rereading the classics, resuming her Danish lessons and getting back into painting.

But, instead, the popular talk show host tells The Associated Press that she's never been busier.

She's taping the show two days a week from her home. Her husband is now the cameraman, cocktail maker and musical guest. Meanwhile, her organizations are donating $4 million to several charities including food banks and animal rescue efforts.

And her 85-year-old mother asks for a daily report on Ray's charitable efforts