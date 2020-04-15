Local cyclist highlights nonprofits benefiting by tax donations

TUCSON - Have you made your Arizona Charitable Tax Credit yet? A local charity is asking for the public's help.

Perimeter Bicycling, home of El Tour de Tucson, wants to highlight nonprofit, charitable agencies to raise funds for their organizations.

To highlight the need for tax donations local community activist/cyclist Damion Alexander will be riding a century ride (100 miles) in Sabino Canyon on Wednesday.

Learn about Arizona Charitable Tax Credit

Alexander, a member of the Sabino Canyon Volunteer patrol, will be riding and answering questions visitors to the canyon may have. He estimates it will take 9-10 hours. The ride will start at 8 a.m.

“There is a feeling of wanting to do something, anything, for the community, but feeling trapped at home and unable to help in a meaningful way,” Alexander said. “Directing your state income taxes to vetted and experienced local charities is something we can and should do.”

The Arizona Charitable Tax Credit allows you to donate to Qualifying Charitable Organizations (QCO’s) and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organization (QFCO’s) and receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit against your state income taxes owed.

About Arizona Charitable Tax Credit

The deadline to donate and claim a tax credit under the AZ Charitable Tax Credit is April 15. Even though the Federal Government and State have extended filing dates into July 2019, in order to count the donations, it must be made by April 15.