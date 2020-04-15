‘Get my payment:’ IRS launches stimulus check tracking tool

About 80 million people are expected to receive an Economic Impact Payment, also known as a "stimulus check," from the coronavirus emergency relief bill this week.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is now offering an online tool to help track the status of your money.

The U.S. Department of Treasury and the IRS launched the "Get My Payment" website Wednesday.

The first payments are expected to go to those who've already filed their 2018 or 2019 tax returns and authorized the IRS to make a direct deposit if they were due a refund.

If you don’t have direct deposit, the check will be mailed to you and thus take longer. However, people can update their bank information using Treasury's new web portal.

RELATED: Getting Answers: Upcoming government checks

Social Security recipients who are not typically required to file a tax return will receive a check through direct deposit.

One group that won’t receive a full payment, if anything at all: Those who are behind on child support payments.

Individuals will receive up to $1,200 and married couples up to $2,400, with an extra $500 for each qualifying child under 17.

The payments will be sent to individuals with an annual income of up to $75,000, and married couples making up to $150,000.

The IRS urges taxpayers to be on the lookout for scammers. The IRS will NOT call people and ask for personal information, such as, your name, social security number and bank information.

For more information regarding the IRS and the coronavirus, click here.