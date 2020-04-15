COVID-19 in Arizona: 3,962 cases, 142 deaths

PHOENIX - Arizona health officials reported Wednesday 11 more deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the total to 142.

Arizona is also reporting 3,962 COVID-19 cases. That's up 156 since Tuesday.

In Pima County, there are 700 cases. Thirty-four deaths have been reported.

In Arizona, 45,310 people have been tested for COVID-19, according to Arizona Department of Health Services.

Other local COVID-19 news:

Meanwhile, the University of Arizona and the state are looking to start COVID-19 antibody testing by May 1.

Pima County also postponed more than 350 eviction hearings until May 4.

On Tuesday, Gov. Doug Ducey said his current stay-at-home order is in effect through April 30, and it’s an “aspirational” goal to ease restrictions on businesses after that. But he said he’d extend or revise his orders if necessary.

RELATED: 'Get my payment:' IRS launches stimulus check tracking tool

The U.S. Department of Treasury and the IRS launched the "Get My Payment" website Wednesday.

ABOUT COVID-19:

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some causing respiratory illness in people. Signs and symptoms, similar to the common cold or the flu, include a runny nose, cough, sore throat, fever, and general feeling of being unwell.

For the most up-to-date information on the outbreak, please visit the CDC's COVID-19 website.

If you traveled to areas currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, you should:

Stay at home and avoid contact with others until 72 hours after fever is gone and symptoms of acute infection resolve. Most people are able to recover at home without medical care.

If you need to seek medical care right away, call ahead before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.

before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms. Avoid travel while sick.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

All individuals returning from areas with substantial community spread should follow the Arizona Guidance for Returned Travelers, travel directly to their place of isolation or self-quarantine, and only leave that location for essential activities.

For the latest COVID-19 updates in Arizona, visit https://www.azdhs.gov/.

Other resources: Pima County, Cochise County, Santa Cruz County, Pinal County.