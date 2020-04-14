 Skip to Content

MOD to deliver free pizzas to those who battle food insecurity amid COVID-19 crisis

5:06 pm Local News, News, Top Stories
Edward Kimmel via Creative Commons

TUCSON - Throughout the country, MOD Pizza plans to provide 10,000 meals on Wednesday to help those facing food insecurity during the COVID-19 crisis.

According to MOD officials, free hot pizzas will be delivered to several local organizations as part of the company's "Operation Hunger – One Day of Love".

MOD said in the Old Pueblo, pizzas will be delivered to Arizona State Veteran Home, the YMCA, Interfaith community services and Workability.

For more information about the nationwide pizza chain, visit modpizza.com.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

