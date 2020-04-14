MOD to deliver free pizzas to those who battle food insecurity amid COVID-19 crisis

TUCSON - Throughout the country, MOD Pizza plans to provide 10,000 meals on Wednesday to help those facing food insecurity during the COVID-19 crisis.

According to MOD officials, free hot pizzas will be delivered to several local organizations as part of the company's "Operation Hunger – One Day of Love".

MOD said in the Old Pueblo, pizzas will be delivered to Arizona State Veteran Home, the YMCA, Interfaith community services and Workability.

For more information about the nationwide pizza chain, visit modpizza.com.