COVID-19 in Arizona: 3,806 cases, 131 deaths

PHOENIX - Arizona health officials reported Tuesday 9 more deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the total to 131.

Arizona is also reporting 3,806 COVID-19 cases. That's up 104 since Monday.

In Pima County, there are 685 cases. Thirty-two deaths have been reported.

On Sunday, Arizona began releasing more detailed demographic information about the spread of the infectious disease. The data suggests a heavy toll among the elderly, men, and Native Americans.

The Arizona Department of Health Services also released infection data by zip codes.

However, Pima County Health Department says the data should be viewed "cautiously."

"It is reflective on where people live, not where they got infected," Dr. Bob England told News 4 Tucson on Monday. "Long-term care facilities are driving the number of cases in the zip code they happen to be in."

As of Tuesday morning, 44,096 people have been tested for COVID-19, according to AZDHS. The majority of people being tested are between 20 -44 years of age.

