President Trump retweets call for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be fired

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States’ top infectious disease expert says new cases of the coronavirus are sure to follow when restrictions imposed to limit the spread of the virus are eased.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the economy in parts of the country could have a “rolling reentry” as early as next month, provided health authorities can quickly identify and isolate people who will inevitably be infected.

Fauci also said that earlier mitigation could have saved lives but that knowing when to take such steps "is complicated."

President Donald Trump later reposted a tweet that referenced Fauci’s comments and that said “Time to #FireFauci.”

READ MORE