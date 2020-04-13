PCSD: 1 dead after collision on Catalina Highway

TUCSON – Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred Saturday night on Catalina Highway.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, Raymond Zamora, 22, was pronounced dead after a single-vehicle collision on Catalina Highway Milepost 13.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that a vehicle had driven through the guardrail over the side of a cliff into the canyon.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. Due to the dangerous terrain and weather condition, it took rescuers several hours to reach the location of the vehicle.

Police say impairment is believed to be a factor in the collision.

The investigation remains on-going.