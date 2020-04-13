Pima County: COVID-19 zip code data should be viewed ‘cautiously’

The newly released COVID-19 zip code data should be viewed "cautiously," according to Pima County Health Department.

Health officials say the data we are seeing now only reflects individuals who have tested positive for the infectious disease. With limitations, testing has only been done for those who are "very sick."

"This means that the map may reveal where concentrations of people who got tested live – not necessarily where the risk of coming in contact with the virus is higher," Pima County said in a news release. " This also means that for every confirmed case on a map, there are probably dozens of people who have not been tested but have the virus, and do not live in that zip code."

Another point, health officials mentioned is that testing is being done through commercials labs, which can take, on average, one week to be reported.

Zipcode 85714 is being considered a hotspot in Arizona.



"Because of this, when new data is posted we are really looking at infections that have occurred weeks ago and thus, may not be representative of the current risk in our community," Pima County said.

In addition, zip codes counts include anyone in that zip code who has tested positive.

According to Dr. Cara Christ, director of Arizona Department of Health Services, zip code data is informative, however, it should not be used to determine whether or not residents of a particular zip code are or are not at risk of COVID-19.