Lawmaker: Trump officials seek to delay census due to COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A top lawmaker says the Trump administration is seeking to delay deadlines for the 2020 census because of the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney said Monday that administration officials also were asking that the timetable for releasing apportionment and redistricting data used to draw congressional and legislative districts be pushed back.

Maloney says administration officials were asking that all field operations be postponed until June 1 and that the deadline for wrapping up the nation’s head count be pushed back until Oct. 31. Field operations for the 2020 census have been suspended since mid-March and were set to resume this week.