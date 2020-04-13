IRS: Taxpayers can reschedule payments set for April 15

Taxpayers still have time to reschedule payments set for April 15.

The Interval Revenue Service (IRS) moved the Federal income tax return filing and payment date in response to COVID-19. Taxpayers can now schedule and pay electronically by July 15.

The IRS offers two payment options. The options are optimal for those who canceled their payments that were due April 15 and want to reschedule their payment to July 15. They are:

· Electronic Federal Tax Payments System (EFTPS) is free, and taxpayers can schedule their estimated and other federal tax payments up to 365 days in advance. New enrollments for EFTPS can take up to five business days to process.

· Debit, credit card or digital wallet can be scheduled through a payment processor up to 365 days in advance. The payment processors charge a fee; no fees go to the IRS.

Additional payment options and explanations on how to cancel payments already scheduled are available on IRS.gov/payments.

Bank Account (Direct pay) You can pay for free with your bank account using Direct Pay, where taxpayers can schedule a payment up to 30 days in advance.

Taxpayers who filed electronically and scheduled their payment with an Electronic Funds Withdrawal, and want to reschedule their payment to the July 15 due date, can call the IRS e-file Payment Services automated line at 888-353-4537 to cancel their payment no later than 11:59 p.m. Eastern time two business days prior to the scheduled payment date. This means taxpayers who originally scheduled their payment on April 15 and want to reschedule it for July 15, need to take action no later than Monday, April 13 at midnight Eastern time. Taxpayers are reminded that they will need to schedule their tax payment for the new tax deadline date of July 15. EFW payments cannot be resubmitted. Taxpayers should select a different electronic payment option to reschedule the payments.

Need more time to file?

Individual taxpayers who need additional time to file beyond the July 15 deadline can request a filing extension two ways.

· Filing Form 4868 through their tax professional, tax software or using the Free File link on IRS.gov. · Submitting an electronic payment with Direct Pay, Electronic Federal Tax Payment System or by debit, credit card or digital wallet options and selecting Form 4868 or extension as the payment type. The automatic extension of time to file will process when you pay all or part of your taxes electronically by the July 15 due date. An extension to file is not an extension to pay. Taxes are still due by your original due date.

Estimated tax payments, for tax year 2020, originally due April 15 and June 15 are now due July 15. Form 1040-ES, Estimated Tax for Individuals, includes instructions to help taxpayers figure their estimated taxes. They can also visit IRS.gov/payments to pay electronically. IRS offers two free electronic payment options, where taxpayers can schedule their estimated federal tax payments up to 30 days in advance, with Direct Pay or up to 365 days in advance, with the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS).

For details on how to cancel a specific type of payment, see question 14 in our Filing and Payment Deadlines Questions and Answers page.