Four-day total shutdown of MVD services to begin Friday

TUCSON -Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division services will be closed for four days starting Friday at 5 p.m. in connection to computer system maintenance.

On Monday, ADOT announced that a complete shutdown from Friday through Tuesday, April 21 will interrupt all services at MVD offices and online.

This shutdown will allow the department to replace an obsolete computer system with a new one, which will "broaden the number and type of services available online any time."

"This interruption is mitigated somewhat by several factors. The first is that registration renewals occur at the beginning of the month or on the 15th. The dates for the shutdown fall between those periods, so customers don’t risk missing a renewal deadline. Also, the COVID-19 health situation has resulted in a delay of the REAL ID deadline by a full year, so customers should delay getting the AZ Travel ID. In addition, Arizona driver licenses set to expire between March 1 and Sept. 1 have had those expiration dates automatically extended by six months. These combined factors have significantly reduced the need for office visits." Arizona Department of Transportation

For more information, visit azdot.gov.