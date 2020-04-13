 Skip to Content

Coronavirus: Tucson family with ALS during pandemic

TUCSON - Families in the Old Pueblo who already have the stress of caring for a loved one with a preexisting condition are now having to -step up- even more so because of the coronavirus pandemic.

News 4 Tucson talks with an 86-year-old women with ALS during the coronavirus pandemic.

Caregivers going in and out of a house can spread COVID-19, so families are now taking on the challenges of caring for a loved one all by themselves.

The 86-year-old great grandmother is grateful her family is around to help out during this coronavirus pandemic.

Here's more with a Tucson family who's dealing with coronavirus concerns while caring for their mother stricken with ALS.

News 4 Tucson's Paul Cicala reports on coronavirus threat and families dealing with ALS and other pre-existing conditions during this pandemic.

    Paul Cicala

    Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last 3 years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

