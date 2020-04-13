Coronavirus: Tucson family with ALS during pandemic
TUCSON - Families in the Old Pueblo who already have the stress of caring for a loved one with a preexisting condition are now having to -step up- even more so because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Caregivers going in and out of a house can spread COVID-19, so families are now taking on the challenges of caring for a loved one all by themselves.
Here's more with a Tucson family who's dealing with coronavirus concerns while caring for their mother stricken with ALS.