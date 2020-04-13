Coronavirus: Tucson family with ALS during pandemic

TUCSON - Families in the Old Pueblo who already have the stress of caring for a loved one with a preexisting condition are now having to -step up- even more so because of the coronavirus pandemic.

News 4 Tucson talks with an 86-year-old women with ALS during the coronavirus pandemic.

Caregivers going in and out of a house can spread COVID-19, so families are now taking on the challenges of caring for a loved one all by themselves.

The 86-year-old great grandmother is grateful her family is around to help out during this coronavirus pandemic.

