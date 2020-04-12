Arizona Department of Health releases new COVID-19 data

PHOENIX - Sunday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Health Services released a new set of coronavirus numbers for the first time, breaking down the number of cases by race and ethnicity.

According to AZDHS, there are more than 35-hundred known cases of COVID-19 with 115 deaths.

Whites currently make up 19 percent of total cases, Latinos 8 percent,

Native Americans account for 6 percent of total cases.

and African Americans 2 percent.

In 63 percent of the total confirmed cases we do not know race or ethnicity.

Of the 115 Arizonans who’ve passed away from the virus:

25 percent are White

16 percent are Native American

7 percent are Latino

48 percent are unknown

The new set of data shows 78 of those who died from COVID-19 in Arziona were 65 and older.



Even though more women in are state are getting diagnosed with the Coronavirus, by a nearly two to one margin more men are dying from the virus.

For the first time, state health leaders revealed how many patients statewide are in the ICU and how many of those beds are still available in our hospitals.

As of Sunday night, 1,023 ICU beds are in use. 984 are still available.

The Arizona Department of Health Services is also starting to report the number of COVID-19 cases by zip code.

On Friday, Gov. Doug Ducey announced 100 more ventilators will soon be coming to Arizona to help in the fight against the virus.