PCSD: Man sent to hospital after northside collision

TUCSON - A man with obvious signs of trauma was transported to the hospital after a collision on Tucson's northside early Friday morning.

Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a collision near Orange Grove and Shannon roads at about 3 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies learned a male driver had fled from the vehicle and was later located in a home's backyard.

The man had obvious signs of trauma but they did not appear to be related to the collision, police say.

PCSD is investigating the incident. There are no outstanding suspects at this time.

No further details have been released.