TUCSON - Crews are responding to a warehouse fire on Tucson's westside Friday morning.

Tucson Fire Department units were dispatched to the 2600 block of N. Stone Avenue, near Grant Road.

🔥🔥 #TucsonFire is on scene of a warehouse fire in the 2600 block of N. Stone. Stone is blocked off in both directions. Avoid the area pic.twitter.com/vNpBA8I3qV — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) April 10, 2020

Fire officials says Stone Avenue is blocked off in both directions. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

No further details have been released.