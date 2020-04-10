 Skip to Content

Coronavirus: Grieving Tucson father’s death with stress of funeral restrictions and social distancing

TUCSON - The Center for Disease Control has issued guidelines for public events, and continues to maintain that there should be ten people or less at any public gathering. -Those rules also apply to funerals. This regulation has been particularly difficult for a Tucson and Douglas, Arizona family dealing with the death of their father.

Remembering the life of Jose Guadalupe Valenzuela.

"Most of the family that we have here in Arizona, they cannot be here with us to be able to say goodbye to a great man," said Arturo Valenzuela as he fought off tears,"That's one of the things that hurts the most."

Valenzuela's father, Jose Guadalupe Valenzuela, was laid to rest on Good Friday (April 10, 2020).

Arturo Valenzuela said, "I think he'd love to have everyone there. Our tradition in Mexico is , loving to have so many people to come along to say good bye to a man like him."

He added, "I miss you dad, the smile.. The singing (--dissolve to show video of dad singing---), You always bring happiness to everybody. Not only to us. You made this family and myself strong.. God bless you"

