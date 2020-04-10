AZ Dept. of Corrections extends suspension of visitation policy

The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry is extending the suspension of visitations at all prison complexes from and additional 30 days.

The Department is taking this action to reduce the risk of the potential spread of COVID-19 within the prisons.

The policy will be in place until May 13, at which time the suspension will be re-evaluated.

The suspension of visitation includes non-contact visits and applies to facilities operated by the Department as well as third-party operated facilities.

The existing Department policies for phone calls and written letters remain in effect.

During this period, CenturyLink will continue to provide inmates with two additional 15-minute phone calls per week, free of charge.