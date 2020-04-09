Tucson Metro Chamber launches crisis response hub to help address unemployment rise

TUCSON - To help Tucsonans find a job during these trying times, Tucson Metro Chamber launched a new website Thursday to help connect residents with employment opportunities.

The new website, Now Hiring #C19AZ, was made as a crisis response hub through a partnership with Partnership for Economic Innovation in Maricopa County.

According to the chamber, the website will first focus on connecting low to mid-skilled workers with high demand positions. As the site grows, it will then look to "scale up" to serve veteran job seekers, the IT and technology industry.

"After the Department of Labor (DOL) released data on initial unemployment insurance (UI) claims, showing that UI claims jumped from 211,000 in the week ending March 7 to 6.6 million in the week ending March 28, helping our community find the skills and jobs they want and for the industries to find the employees to fill their positions is more important than ever before," Tucson Metro Chamber said in a statement. "Together, we can have a collective impact and implement programs that make better connections, build skills our employers need and create a more certain future."

People who are searching for jobs are encouraged to visit the site, c19az.com.