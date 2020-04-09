Salvation Army: Donations are needed to assist the elderly

TUCSON - The Salvation Army Tucson is collecting food and emergency relief supplies for the elderly.

Anyone who is over the age of 65 and is unable to shop can register to receive a delivery. To register, contact Genesis Carcamo at 520.795.4504.

Non-perishable food and emergency relief supplies will be collected at 1001 N. Richey Boulevard Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until May 8.

Here's a list of needed items: