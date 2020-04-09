‘Just be truthful:’ First responders placed at risk after patient ‘covers up’ COVID-19 exposure

TUCSON - The Green Valley and Drexel Heights Fire Districts are asking the community to "just be truthful" regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release, fire officials said one of its crews responded to a 911 call and later found out they had potentially been exposed to COVID-19.

Reportedly, the patient had "not been truthful" when asked questions to determine if the crew needed to take precautions during their response.

It was later determined by the crew that the patient had been showing signs and symptoms of the new virus.

"Not answering the questions truthfully only puts those who came to take care of you at risk of getting sick. But it doesn’t end there," said Green Valley Fire in a statement ."The potential to expose other firefighters and EMS personnel also is a possibility. Then there’s the risk of our folks taking the exposure home to their family and loved ones. And the spread continues."

Fire officials want the community to know that they will still provide the "best care possible."

"Just give us the chance to protect ourselves and those that we love by 'just being truthful,'" GVFD added.