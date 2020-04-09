Jews prep for a pandemic Passover: Smaller but no less vital

NEW YORK (AP) - The Jewish holiday of Passover tells a story rich in symbolism that centers on the escape to freedom after plagues strike oppressors of the Jews.

That narrative is uniquely resonant this year, as Jews find ways to honor the holiday amid a coronavirus outbreak that feels like a real-life plague.

The virus has forced Jewish families to limit the Passover meals known as seders from extended families and friends to small, one-household affairs. But the pandemic hasn’t cut the connection that Jews feel to one of their calendar’s most important holidays. In fact, crisis has deepened the meaning of Passover for many.