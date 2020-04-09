Downtown Tucson to hold 2nd round of Gift Card Incentive Program
TUCSON - Downtown Tucson Partnership is stepping up to help businesses in the community during these troubled times.
For a second time, DTP is offering the Gift Card Incentive Program, this time with the help from Rio Nuevo.
Last week, DTP sold the first round of gift cards in just a little more than 24 hours.
Here's how the program works: Buy a $25 gift card from the Downtown Tucson Partnership for use at your favorite downtown business and receive a free $10 bonus.
Rio Nuevo will provide the $10,000 required to fund 1,000 gift cards.
According to DTP, Rio Nuevo’s investment of $10,000 will result in $35,000 going directly into the tills of downtown business cash registers.
The round goes on sale at 6 a.m. on Friday, April 10. Visit downtowntucson.org for more information and a link to purchase the gift cards online.
More than 50 businesses are participating:
47 Scott Restaurant & Scott Co. Bar
About Me Hair Studio
Atelier Laura Tanzer
Aveda Institute Tucson
Batch Cafe & Bar
Berry Greens Acai & Juice Bar
Bombole
Borderlands Brewing Co.
Cafe 54
Cafe Poca Cosa
Ceres
Charro Del Rey
Charro Steak
Chic Boutique and Spa LLC
Chicago Music Store
Children's Museum Tucson
Diablo Burger & Good Oak Bar
Donut Bar Tucson
DOWNTOWN Kitchen+Cocktails
Dusty Monk Pub
El Be Goods
El Charro Cafe
Elliott's On Congress
Empire Pizza & Pub
Fired Pie
FIT Boutique Studio
Fox Tucson Theatre
HeeMee Coffee + Bakery
HighWire Lounge
Hotel Congress
Ike's Coffee and Tea
Inspired Fitness
Johnny Gibson's Downtown Market
Kaelen Harwell Organic Day Spa
La Cocina
Lash Factor Studio
Maynards Market & Kitchen
Miss Saigon Downtown
Nook
Old Paint Records
Penca Restaurante
Perri Jewelers
Pueblo Vida Brewing Company
Rare Tattoo
Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink
Scented Leaf Tea House
Senae Thai bistro
Street Taco and Beer Co.
Ten55 Brewing Company
The Little One
The Screamery
Tucson Museum of Art
Urban Fresh
YogaOasis, LLC