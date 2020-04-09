Downtown Tucson to hold 2nd round of Gift Card Incentive Program

TUCSON - Downtown Tucson Partnership is stepping up to help businesses in the community during these troubled times.

For a second time, DTP is offering the Gift Card Incentive Program, this time with the help from Rio Nuevo.

Last week, DTP sold the first round of gift cards in just a little more than 24 hours.

Here's how the program works: Buy a $25 gift card from the Downtown Tucson Partnership for use at your favorite downtown business and receive a free $10 bonus.

Rio Nuevo will provide the $10,000 required to fund 1,000 gift cards.

According to DTP, Rio Nuevo’s investment of $10,000 will result in $35,000 going directly into the tills of downtown business cash registers.

The round goes on sale at 6 a.m. on Friday, April 10. Visit downtowntucson.org for more information and a link to purchase the gift cards online.

More than 50 businesses are participating:

47 Scott Restaurant & Scott Co. Bar

About Me Hair Studio

Atelier Laura Tanzer

Aveda Institute Tucson

Batch Cafe & Bar

Berry Greens Acai & Juice Bar

Bombole

Borderlands Brewing Co.

Cafe 54

Cafe Poca Cosa

Ceres

Charro Del Rey

Charro Steak

Chic Boutique and Spa LLC

Chicago Music Store

Children's Museum Tucson

Diablo Burger & Good Oak Bar

Donut Bar Tucson

DOWNTOWN Kitchen+Cocktails

Dusty Monk Pub

El Be Goods

El Charro Cafe

Elliott's On Congress

Empire Pizza & Pub

Fired Pie

FIT Boutique Studio

Fox Tucson Theatre

HeeMee Coffee + Bakery

HighWire Lounge

Hotel Congress

Ike's Coffee and Tea

Inspired Fitness

Johnny Gibson's Downtown Market

Kaelen Harwell Organic Day Spa

La Cocina

Lash Factor Studio

Maynards Market & Kitchen

Miss Saigon Downtown

Nook

Old Paint Records

Penca Restaurante

Perri Jewelers

Pueblo Vida Brewing Company

Rare Tattoo

Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink

Scented Leaf Tea House

Senae Thai bistro

Street Taco and Beer Co.

Ten55 Brewing Company

The Little One

The Screamery

Tucson Museum of Art

Urban Fresh

YogaOasis, LLC