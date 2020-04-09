City of Tucson adds on-line form to report businesses violating COVID-19 closures and guidelines

TUCSON - In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey released a "stay home, stay healthy, stay connected" executive order on March 30th. However, some businesses still aren't complying with the suggested shutdown.

City of Tucson Public Information Officer Andy Squire said, "We're seeing great compliance from so many of our local business owners. In some cases they're getting there, and (in others) they may not be there yet.

The City of Tucson website to report violators can be found at: https://www.tucsonaz.gov/

Squire added, "The goal here is to warn and to do everything we can to help business owners come into line with complying to flatten this curve to get us out of this as soon as possible"

"It's not about snitching," said Squire", "It's about compiling that information. Knowing what's going on, and making sure we give people the opportunity to come into line with the guidance to keep us all healthy and safe."