About 16.8M in US have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 in last three weeks

NEW YORK (AP) — A staggering 16.8 million Americans have lost their jobs in just three weeks in a measure of how fast the coronavirus has brought world economies to their knees.

President Donald Trump on Thursday brushed off fears the economy won’t quickly bounce back after the crisis, saying he had a “strong feeling” that “the economy is going to do very well.”

Meanwhile, religious leaders worldwide are urging people to celebrate Good Friday and Easter from the safety of their homes. Politicians and public health officials warn that the hard-won gains against the scourge must not be jeopardized by relaxing social distancing over the holiday weekend.