71-year-old hiker rescued from Tucson Estates trail

TUCSON - A 71-year-old man was rescued from Tucson Estates trail Wednesday afternoon.

The hiker was transported to the hospital after rescue crews with Drexel Heights Fire District were dispatched to the area of McCain Loop in Tucson Mountain Park just before 1 p.m.

DHFS wants to remind the community to carry plenty of water when hiking.

Hikers should also take extra food, sunscreen, a first aid kit and a cellphone.

"Try to get out during the cooler hours of the day and monitor the weather," said DHFD in a statement. "You don’t want your hike to end up as a rescue!"

