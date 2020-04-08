Pima County: J. Alan Goodwin sworn in as Superior Court judge

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. – Former Pima County Prosecutor J. Alan Goodwin was sworn in as a Superior Court judge on Monday.

Pima County Presiding Judge Kyle A. Bryson administered the oath of office.

Previously, Goodwin was Special Victims Bureau Chief for the Pima County Attorney’s Office, where he started working in September of 2012.

Goodwin earned his Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science, summa cum laude, in 1995 and his Juris Doctor in 1998, both at the University of Alabama. He served on active duty as a Judge Advocate (JAG) in the U.S. Air Force, stateside and abroad, from 1998 through 2004. Retiring a captain, Goodwin has attained the rank of colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, where he continues to train fellow JAG’s on proper investigation and litigation of cases, and advise commanders on legal issues ranging from government ethics to administrative law. He was named U.S. Air Forces Europe Reserve Judge Advocate of the Year in both 2009 and 2011.

Goodwin, who fills the vacancy created upon the retirement of Judge Charles V. Harrington, was appointed by Governor Doug Ducey on February 11, to Division 02 of the Superior Court in Pima County.

Goodwin will begin his tenure with the Court on the Family Law bench.