Obituary: Rusty Garrett

Tucson has lost an important member of our community.

Rusty Garrett, a commercial real estate investor and philanthropist died on Tuesday. Rusty was 65.

He and his wife have given so much of their time and money to this community.

They are major contributors to the Arizona Bowl, Boys and Girls Club, and El Rio Health Center to name a few.

Services for Garrett will be held on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Funeraria del Angel at 7 East University Boulevard. Due to CDC regulations, only 10 people at a time will be allowed.

Rusty will be missed immensely. His family asks you to remember the kind, generous and wholehearted person he was.

He is survived by his wife Mary, two step-children, five grandchildren, and one great-grandson.