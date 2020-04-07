Which cause will you support? Arizona Gives Day is Tuesday
This statewide, 24-hour, online giving campaign takes place in early April each year and has helped raise more than $17 million for Arizona's nonprofit sector.
Arizona Gives Day is a collaboration between the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and Arizona Grantmakers Forum and is presented by FirstBank.
There are nearly 1,000 nonprofits involved in this giving event that need your help.
HOW TO HELP?
• Visit azgives.org and make a donation to the charity of your choice.
• At checkout, you can make an additional donation of any amount to the Emergency Relief Fund, which will be distributed equally among all participating nonprofits.
• AzGives.org offers an advanced search filter to find nonprofits by specific criteria, area of focus, and which donations may qualify as an Arizona tax credit.
• Create a fundraising page to benefit your favorite charity.
For more information, visit www.arizonanonprofits.org, or email azgives@arizonanonprofits.org.