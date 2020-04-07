Which cause will you support? Arizona Gives Day is Tuesday

Arizona Gives Day is Tuesday. Which cause will you support?

This statewide, 24-hour, online giving campaign takes place in early April each year and has helped raise more than $17 million for Arizona's nonprofit sector.

Arizona Gives Day is a collaboration between the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and Arizona Grantmakers Forum and is presented by FirstBank.

There are nearly 1,000 nonprofits involved in this giving event that need your help.

Rise and shine — #AZGivesDay is here! Start the day by making a difference in your community. Donate to your favorite cause now and help Arizona nonprofits, who have lost critical funding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 🏜💛 https://t.co/ODsvEAy7PM pic.twitter.com/swAwFsiUEx — Arizona Gives Day (@azgives) April 7, 2020

HOW TO HELP?

• Visit azgives.org and make a donation to the charity of your choice.

• At checkout, you can make an additional donation of any amount to the Emergency Relief Fund, which will be distributed equally among all participating nonprofits.

• AzGives.org offers an advanced search filter to find nonprofits by specific criteria, area of focus, and which donations may qualify as an Arizona tax credit.

• Create a fundraising page to benefit your favorite charity.

For more information, visit www.arizonanonprofits.org, or email azgives@arizonanonprofits.org.