Multiple crews respond to structure fire in South Tucson
TUCSON - Two local fire departments responded to a structure fire in South Tucson Monday night.
After multiple 911 calls, Tucson and South Tucson fire departments were dispatched to the 100 block of W. 27th Street.
No injuries in connection to the fire were reported.
According to TFD, the commander evacuated the area around the involved power pole. Tucson Electric Power also responded to the scene.
The fire was under control in 10 minutes, TFD says.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.