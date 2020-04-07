Multiple crews respond to structure fire in South Tucson

TUCSON - Two local fire departments responded to a structure fire in South Tucson Monday night.

After multiple 911 calls, Tucson and South Tucson fire departments were dispatched to the 100 block of W. 27th Street.

No injuries in connection to the fire were reported.

#TucsonFire responded alongside #SouthTucsonFire to extinguish a structure fire in the 100 block of W 27th street Monday night. It took 25 firefighters 10 minutes to control this fire - no one displaced, and no injuries to firefighters or civilians 👩‍🚒🤙 #TFD #firefighter pic.twitter.com/uDnUU29F8p — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) April 7, 2020

According to TFD, the commander evacuated the area around the involved power pole. Tucson Electric Power also responded to the scene.

The fire was under control in 10 minutes, TFD says.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.