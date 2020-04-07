Medical marijuana sales up with COVID-19 anxiety
TUCSON - During this coronavirus scare, medical marijuana use continues to be in the spotlight.
“While its an unfortunate moment for mankind, it’s a significant moment for marijuana reform," said Demitri Downing, founder of the Marijuana Industry Trade Association (MITA).
"We see government after government across the country and world acknowledging the importance of medicinal marijuana as an essential business. CBS analytics has noted a 25% increase at over 1000 dispensaries across the country,but this was pre-recession so we don’t know what’s going to happen next.”
Moe Asnani, Co-owner of the Downtwon Dispensary and D2 Dispensary said, "I think it's a combination of anxiety and also simply needing something that gets you through these times as a wellness tool.
"I think overall it helps them feel better, and that way you don't have the stress if you're using medical marijuana effectively," said Asnani.
Asnani said there are over 225,000 medical marijuana patients in Arizona, and more than 30,000 in Pima County.