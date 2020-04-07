Gov. Ducey implements more restrictions for out-of-state amid COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON - In his latest executive order, Gov. Doug Ducey implemented more restrictions for out-of-state travelers entering into Arizona on Tuesday with the COVID-19 confirmed cases rising to 2,575.

Under this order, travelers who come from an "area with substantial community spread through any airport in the state" are required to be quarantined or isolated for 14 days.

This executive order is expected to remain in effect throughout Arizona's Public Health Emergency.

“Slowing the spread of COVID-19 remains our top priority,” said Ducey. “Today’s action aligns with guidance from public health officials, while ensuring those traveling for essential functions can continue to do so. We will take all necessary precautions to keep Arizonans safe.”

The following restrictions will be put in place immediately.

The Arizona Department of Health Services shall coordinate with each aviation and airport authority in Arizona to effectuate the isolation or self-quarantine

Pursuant to A.R.S. § 26-316, all Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board certified law enforcement personnel and all state and local public health personnel shall assist the Arizona Department of Health Services in enforcing the provisions of this order

And pursuant to A.R.S. §·26-317, any person who violates the provisions of this Order may be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor and subject to a fine not to exceed $2,500.

Individuals excluded from this order include airline employees, military personnel, healthcare workers, human services personnel, workers conducting essential infrastructure operations and workers providing essential governmental functions.

This order is complementary to the Center for Disease Control and Preventions travel advisory issued on March 28, which urged New York, New Jersey and Connecticut residents to remain from traveling for 14 days.

To view the complete executive order, azgovernor.us3.list-manage.com.