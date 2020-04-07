D2 Dispensary donates 400 masks to Tohono O’odham Nation

TUCSON - The Tohono O'odham Indian reservation has also been hit with several cases of the coronavirus. The tribal chairman Ned Norris was grateful to pick up 400 masks that were donated to the Tohono O'odham people by D2 Dispensary co-owner Moe Asnani. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero helped direct Asnani in the right direction to make the donations.

Ned Norris, chairman of the Tohono O'odham Nation, talks to News 4 Tucson about the health needs on the reservation during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're grateful for this donation," said Ned Norries, Chairman of the Tohono O'odham Nation, "It's going to go a long way. This is going to be very helpful. But, talking to our doctors and those in direct care, we're really short about 5,000 protective masks."