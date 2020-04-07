 Skip to Content

D2 Dispensary donates 400 masks to Tohono O’odham Nation

TUCSON - The Tohono O'odham Indian reservation has also been hit with several cases of the coronavirus. The tribal chairman Ned Norris was grateful to pick up 400 masks that were donated to the Tohono O'odham people by D2 Dispensary co-owner Moe Asnani. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero helped direct Asnani in the right direction to make the donations.

"We're grateful for this donation," said Ned Norries, Chairman of the Tohono O'odham Nation, "It's going to go a long way. This is going to be very helpful. But, talking to our doctors and those in direct care, we're really short about 5,000 protective masks."

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last 3 years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

