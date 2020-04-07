Border wall workers in New Mexico voice concerns about COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Immigrant advocates, some residents of a southern New Mexico village and others are raising concerns about an influx of workers as part of the effort to build the border wall.

They’ve asked the state’s top elected officials to step in after the federal contractor working on the project began erecting portable housing in a community west of El Paso, Texas.

The request reflects growing worries on both the northern and southern U.S. borders over construction workers bringing the virus to areas with sparse health care services.

In New Mexico, state officials have issued public health orders to stay at home.